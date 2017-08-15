Posted: Aug 15, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Chief United States District Court Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Robinson of Tulsa, to 57 months of imprisonment for Accessing with Intent to View Child Pornography. Chief Judge Frizzell also sentenced Robinson to 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

On November 10, 2015, agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix, Arizona, conducted an undercover operation in an internet chat-room. While in the chat-room, HSI agents observed Robinson, a minister in Turley, and other individuals watching child pornography that was being streamed. Some of the children in the videos were under the age of 12.

HSI agents observed Robinson making comments in the chat-room about raping a child and responding to a comment about killing a child after sexual abuse. HSI agents also went through Robinson’s chat logs and discovered that he had engaged in conversations with other individuals about raping, torturing, and abusing of children.

This case was investigated by HSI, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tulsa Police Department.