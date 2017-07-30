Posted: Aug 15, 2017 3:52 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2017 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

Central Middle School Geography Teacher Brian Davis has been award a K-12 Distinguished Teaching Award by the National Council for Geographic Education. Davis received his award at a special ceremony held on July 29 at the National Conference on Geography Education in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Davis was nominated for the award by Gary Gress, the director of the Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education and President of the National Alliance for Geographic Education. Davis is a teacher consultant for the Oklahoma group and has presented at their state conference.

The nomination process included a review of the classroom and evaluation practices of Davis as well as his professional accolades and involvement. Various district personnel and patrons provided letters of recommendation.

Davis is starting his fifth year of teaching the Eastern Hemisphere Geography course at Central Middle School. Prior to that he taught sixth grade math at Madison Middle School and fifth grade at Jane Phillips Elementary School. In addition to his classes, Davis is Central's webmaster and instructional technology assistant, providing technology training to his colleagues. He is a building coordinator in his subject, serves on the leadership team at the school, and is the academic team leader for 7th Grade Team I at Central.