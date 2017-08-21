Posted: Aug 21, 2017 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2017 12:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning where they heard a presentation from ODOT's Bruce Martin about the removal of Closed Bridge Number 141 from the National Bridge Inventory System. Martin explained that this would not prohibit the commissioners from getting funding in the future. Martin explained his philosophy on bridges in Oklahoma.

The commissioners then tabled a cooperative extension service agreement between the OSU Extension Services for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap wanted to remind the board and the public that the Matoka Bridge Opening Ceremony will be on Thursday at 2 o'clock that afternoon.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.