Posted: Aug 23, 2017 2:58 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2017 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. D.R. Merkey is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence, transporting an open container and speeding. This is not the first time Merkey has faced charges of this nature.

According to an affidavit, Merky was pulled over by a state trooper on U.S. 75 who clocked him at seventy miles per hour in a fifty five mile per hour zone. The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Merkey was asked how much he had to drink and stated, “Too much”. Merkey could not identify what his last drink was or where it was consumed. The officer also found a bottle of McCormick’s vodka in the center console of the vehicle.

Merkey’s next court date is set for October 2 with bond set at $2,500.