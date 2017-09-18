Posted: Sep 18, 2017 4:29 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 4:29 AM

Ben Nicholas

An accident occurred on Sunday afternoon on Highway 75, just South of Ramona, near County Road 3500.

OHP reports that a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup, driven by 58-year-old Michael Harris of Skiatook, was traveling northbound when he departed the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, and rolled his vehicle one full time where the truck stopped in a barbed wire fence.

Both Harris and his passenger, Carrie Harris, were transported by Bartlesville EMS to Tulsa's St. John's hospital in stable condition. Michael was admitted with internal and external trunk injuries. Carrie was admitted with head injuries.