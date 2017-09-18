Posted: Sep 18, 2017 8:56 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 8:56 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville School Board discussed a wide range of topics at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

The board heard an update on state testing from Jason Langham and Dianne Martinez. In terms of composite ACT scores, Bartlesville students averaged a score 20.8, which outperformed the state average of 19.4.

The board was also informed that state testing standards will be raised to further gage students’ depth of knowledge. Martinez stated that initially this expected to have a negative effect on test scores initially, but over time test scores will improve to meet the increased standards.

In the action topics portion of the meeting the board heard from Dan Keleher who presented multiple change orders involving Bartlesville High School athletic facilities. Keleher was asking for an additional $14,814 due to a low estimate from a contractor on block work to be done at Custer Stadium.

Keleher tried to tell the board that the estimate being off was a misunderstanding. However, board member Randy Herren, a contractor by trade, disagreed strongly.

The council ultimately took no action on this change order after realizing it would be a better idea to not accept inadequate work if the contractor can’t meet the requirements of the initial bid.

Kelelher also brought forth a change order on some small renovations within the Bruin Fieldhouse. Those were passed with the condition that all renovations meet the required code.

All other items in the meeting were approved.