Posted: Dec 08, 2017 8:35 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 8:35 AM

Bill Lynch

Registered voters in Pawhuska will have quite a few choices when they head to the polls to vote for two seats on the Pawhuska City Council next year. For the Ward 3 position Pawhuska Mayor and the incumbent Mark Buchanan Ward 3 Council Member filed for reelection. However, in addition to Buchanan, John Moreland and Chris Brown have filed for the Ward 3 seat. For the Ward 4 position the incumbent Travis Finely did not file for reelection, but John Brazee, Kyle Yount, and Jamie S Malone did. The Pawhuska City Council election will take place in a nonpartisan primary election on February 13, 2018.