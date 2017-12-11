Posted: Dec 11, 2017 11:02 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 6:18 PM

Ben Nicholas

A cement crane has fallen in the intersection of of Johnstone and Frank Phillips. The cement crane was putting cement down at Phillips on the sidewalks, and the driver attempted to drive off as the boom was still up, and the truck tipped over against the ITIO building.

Damage has been reported to the ITIO building after trying to remove the crane from the area.

No injuries have been reported. The driver received a citation for failure to secure load.

The area remains closed at this time.