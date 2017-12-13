Posted: Dec 13, 2017 4:47 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2017 4:48 PM

Max Gross

A family dispute over a meal led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man earlier this week. Samuel Dodson appeared in fromt of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, an officer made contact with Dodson who claimed that members of his family pushed him into a wall after becoming angry about a meal that Dodson had bought. Dodson then told another officer that the altercation started after his family accused him of lying.

The three victims and one witness state that Dodson started the fight by pushing his sister and mother and then proceeded to punch his step-father in the face. Both the mother ans step-father reported minor injuries.

Dodson is set to appear in court next on January 10. His bond was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged vicitms.