The founder of Mary Martha Outreach is finally retiring, and she says that it has been a true honor to serve all 19 years. Jamie Wood, at 73 years young, is set to retire on December 21, and will hand the leadership of the Mary Martha Outreach Center to Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities.

Wood says that Catholic Charities has promised to keep Mary Martha the same, but may expand to add new programs.

As she reflects, Wood says that she couldn't be happier with what has been accomplished.

Last year, more than 60-thousand people were helped through the Catholic Charities' 14 programs. Assistance is provided to anyone, with 80% of those served not of the Catholic faith.

