Posted: Dec 15, 2017 4:06 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2017 4:06 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tulsa police canceled an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two Tulsa children reported missing after a shooting Thursday. They say nine-year-old Jace Jordan and one-year-old Andi Jordan are now safe.

Police say the suspect's sister told officers her brother, 40 year-old Jason Jordan dropped off the children at around 6 o'clock. At around midnight, Jordan's sister said she was driving with Jace and Andi in her vehicle when she heard the Amber Alert. She saw a police car, so she stopped and told the officer she had the children and was unaware an Amber Alert had been issued.

Police said Jason Jordan drove off with the two kids following a shooting of a family member in the 2400 block of North Winston at around 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon. Police later found Jordan's vehicle in the 1300 block of North Winston, but the children were not inside.

After talking to the children's aunt, police allowed her to leave with the two youngsters.