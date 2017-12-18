Posted: Dec 18, 2017 11:56 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2017 11:59 AM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to accept a land donation. The strip of land is located just off silver Lake Road and Nowata Road near Safari Smiles and just south of Civitan Park.

The land was donated by John Stotts and Gerald and Anita Coast. City Attorney Jerry Maddux informed the council of the how the land was acquired.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman explained that the city already owns land in the surrounding area. Beeman would go on to say that the land is for the most part ready to be used.

Interim City Manager Mike Bailey added that the city is offered land frequently, but it is rare that good land like this is offered up.

This was the only item on the agenda.