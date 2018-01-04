Posted: Jan 04, 2018 12:03 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2018 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

A recently passed tax bill aims to ease the stress of doing taxes. Senator James Lankford says drafting the bill looked at bringing the tax rate down for individuals, small businesses and large businesses.

He says the country has seen the benefits of the tax bill in the last 24 hours. American Airlines will receive a $100,000 bonus due to the change in the corporate tax code.

Small, local companies being able to hire one more person has reminisced around the country According to Lankford, bigger businesses can do more with the passed tax bill.

He says that affects everyone because of how it determines how much take home pay people receive and how many jobs become available.