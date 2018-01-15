News
Traffic Accident
Posted: Jan 15, 2018 11:51 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 11:54 AM
Accident Downs Pole and Cuts Power
Charlie Taraboletti
A traffic accident on Nowata Road caused a power outage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma Spokesman, Stan Whiteford says a car hit a power pole.
Traffic lights weren't working at Adams Blvd and Silverlake Road intersection at noon. Whiteford says PSO has been able to restore service to some customers but others won't get power until after 3 o'clock when workers are able to replace the power pole.
Others may also still be out, and the merchants at Silverlake Village were without power.
« Back to News