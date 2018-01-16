Posted: Jan 16, 2018 3:49 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 5:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Owasso man was taken in to the Washington County Correctional Facility on a plethora of charges.

Bobby Ray Stevens is charged with two counts of felonious possession of a firearm, posession of methamphetamine, felonious false impersonation to create liability, domestic abuse, violation of a protective order, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a failure to appear warrant, smuggling of contraband, and name crime conspiracy.

In the most recent charges of felonious possession of a firearm, false impersonation to create liability, and methamphetamine possession, according to an affidavit, Stevens was in a vehicle that was pulled over for a busted taillight. K9 Officer Atlas alerted the vehicle, and two baggies with crystal substance was found, and tested positive for meth. Upon further search, a Ruger LCP .380 handgun was found with the serial number grind off.

When the officer placed Bobby Ray under arrest, he identified himself as Jacob Stevens, his brother. When asked in court why he had not appeared for other court hearings, Bobby Ray said he was “...dodging all these other cases...”

Stevens will have his next court date on February 2, at 9 that morning. No bond is set.