Posted: Jan 16, 2018 5:35 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 5:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County Courts on Tuesday for two driving related charges.

According to an affidavit, Katrina Thomas was pulled over for driving too fast with ice and snow on the roads. An officer pulled Thomas over as her vehicle slid on the roadway, and later discovered that Thomas did not have a driver's license.

Thomas plead guilty, and will have her next court date on January 29. Bond was set at $1,500.