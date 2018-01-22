Posted: Jan 22, 2018 3:57 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2018 3:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

The KWON Cooking Extravaganza is now accepting recipes for their annual cookbook.

Any recipe is welcome, and could be featured in the cookbook which will be presented at the show on April 10. Those who submit recipes will be entered into a chance to be featured on stage and win a Branson Prize Package.

The deadline for submission is February 15, and tickets for the show go on sale in March.