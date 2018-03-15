Posted: Mar 15, 2018 3:54 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2018 3:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 300 block of Johnstone Avenue will be closed March 22-25 to accommodate a project at a downtown business.

OCE Mechanical has been granted a street closing request through the police department to facilitate crane work to place materials on top of the ConocoPhillips Plaza Office Building.

Johnstone Avenue will be closed between Frank Phillips Boulevard and Fourth Street beginning around 6 o'clock the evening of March 22. The street will be re-opened to normal traffic on Monday morning, March 26. Frank Phillips and Fourth Street will remain open for the duration of the project.

OCE Mechanical will begin blocking the parking spaces along Johnstone Avenue in the affected area on that Thursday afternoon to erect construction fencing in preparation for the project. The company has said the sidewalks in the area will remain open to pedestrian traffic.