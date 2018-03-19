Posted: Mar 19, 2018 10:01 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 10:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Work began Monday morning on the planned downtown landscape project at Second Street and Dewey Avenue. The project is the first phase in an ongoing effort to beautify downtown Bartlesville.

The contractor on the project, Graham Construction of Coffeyville began work on the project. The job includes removing current landscaping and upgrading sidewalks along Second Street between Keeler and Osage, and along Dewey Avenue between Second Street and Fourth Street, plus installing tree grates and pavers for about 46 trees.

Director of Engineering for the city, Micah Siemers says crews will start the work at the intersection of Second Street and Keeler Avenue and work their way east.

The contractor will keep as much parking open as possible, but Siemers says parking stalls will be closed in the vicinity of their work during construction. The plan is to work on one side of the block at a time and close parking on that side. So they will start at Keeler and Second and close the parking on the south side of Second Street while they work on that side and then switch over to the north side.