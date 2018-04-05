Posted: Apr 05, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2018 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Police received a call from a female saying her ex boy-friend had just shot at her while she was a passenger in a car driving down Frank Phillips on Wednesday. She and her friend drove to the Washington County Sheriffs Office and reported they observed several bullet holes on the right passenger side of a red Pontiac Vibe.

The victim stated her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Wesley Scott Allen Runyan, had been following her around town during the day in a lifted blue Chevrolet Tahoe. The victims say around 3:30 that afternoon, they were driving west bound in the 1300 block of SE Frank Philips when they observed the lifted blue Chevrolet Tahoe pass them heading east. The victims stated the Tahoe completed a U-turn in the middle of the road and drove alongside them in the outside lane near the Caney River Bridge. She then observed Runyan point a handgun towards the vehicle she was in while he was driving the Tahoe, and shot through his driver’s side window four or five times, breaking his own window and striking their red Pontiac vibe on the passengers side. He sped off west bound on Frank Phillips and turned off near Comanche street.

Washington County Deputies and OHP located The Blue Chevrolet Tahoe north of Dewey parked at a trailer court unoccupied. Deputies reported the left drivers side window was broken out on the Tahoe. Around 5:00 that same afternoon, Officers were notified that Runyan had showed up at his place of work and dropped off several guns asking them to store the weapons for him. A short time later Officers discovered Runyan hiding at his work and Detectives placed him under arrest for shooting with intent to kill.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of Frank Phillips and the Caney river bridge at the time the incident occurred are asked to call the Police Investigations Division at 918-338-4015 if they witnessed anything. No one was injured in this shooting incident.