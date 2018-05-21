Posted: May 21, 2018 1:24 PMUpdated: May 21, 2018 1:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Ranks 15 5/21/18 5PM Ben

With Memorial Day approaching, a new study reports that Oklahoma is the 15th best state for veterans.

According to Wallethub, Oklahoma has the 8th best quality of life, and 21st best in economic environment for the retired military. The study, which uses 27 key metrics to base the findings on, has given Oklahoma a composite score of 53.66, which takes into account a 36th best health care rank.

In general, states that tend to vote conservatively fared better in the rankings. You can read the entire report here