Posted: May 22, 2018 2:35 PMUpdated: May 22, 2018 2:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

Work began today as the Waste-water Maintenance Department will be making sewer line repairs on Evergreen Drive between Oakdale Drive & Quail Drive. Both lanes of traffic will be closed during the day from 7-to-4.

Lanes will be re-opened to thru traffic after 4 o'clock each day. This project is scheduled to be complete by the end of the Friday.