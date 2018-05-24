Posted: May 24, 2018 2:51 PMUpdated: May 24, 2018 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Assisted Living Center is set to open this summer.

According to Chief Communications Officer Kelli Williams, owner Reggie Herring says the Bartlesville Assisted Living Center is set to open in late July or early August.

The new center will have 57 units, 12 of which will be memory care. The memory care portion will be located at one end of the facility as a secure unit, and the cost will vary depending on the size of the room and level of care. Williams reports that Herring says hiring for positions at the new facility will likely begin in mid-July.

In a newsletter, Williams also says that Discount Tire plans to construct a store at the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center on Adams Boulevard east of Silver Lake Road, and McDonald's will demolish its current facility at Washington Boulevard and Price Road and construct a new store in its place. No opening dates have been announced at this time, however.