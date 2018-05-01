Posted: May 25, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: May 25, 2018 10:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Agriculture Department has recognized Dewey's Emily Case as a Significant Woman in Agriculture. Case is a member of the Washington County Fair Board, secretary of the Washington County Junior Livestock Board, and a member to the Washington County Cattlewomen. She also enjoys serving as a speech judge for FFA contests each year

Case's fondest memories of agriculture are not just from the field. Case grew up heavily involved in agriculture. On her mom's side, her grandparents, Bob and Clarice Stamps, raised 100-150 head of cattle. On her dad's side, her grandparents, Ted and Norma Davidson, grew watermelons and about 30-40 head of cattle.

Born and raised in Dewey, Case was a 4-H member and showed cattle, pigs and chickens through the program. Her parents also cut and baled hay, so she was in a tractor at a young age.

Farm Broadcaster Ron Hayes has published an online feature story on Case aspart of his Oklahoma Farm Report. We have a link

Photo from Oklahoma Farm Report