Charlie Taraboletti

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma has welcomed three new staff members to its team at Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville. Misty Wishall has taken on the position of Director, Judy DuVall will coordinate volunteer efforts, and Stephanie Hathaway will serve as GED Teacher/Team Leader.

After 20 years in the public accounting field, Misty Wishall says she's taking a "leap of faith" by diving into the Director position at Mary Martha. Having lived in Bartlesville for the past 17 years, she loves the community and is looking forward to her new challenge.

Judy DuVall will take on a huge job as Volunteer Coordinator. She formerly worked at Bartlesville's Price Tower, where she was Volunteer Coordinator and Trainer for eight years.

Stephanie Hathaway will join the staff as a GED teacher and education team leader. She has an extensive volunteer history with many local organizations and has taught religious education at her parish, St. John Before the Latin Gate, for the past eight years.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma assumed operation of Mary Martha Outreach on January 1st when the Executive Director, Jamie Wood, retired. Catholic Charities remains committed to continuing to serve those in need and is considering ways to bring more of its 14 programs to the Bartlesville community.