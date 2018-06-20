Posted: Jun 20, 2018 7:15 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 7:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announced Monday that it had raised $115,000 towards an expansion of the Project Lead the Way Launch STEM curriculum in the Bartlesville's six elementary schools. The Foundation exceeded its goal of raising $100,000 towards adding additional biomedical and engineering modules to the STEM program in all classrooms from kindergarten through fifth grade, which will help minimize the cost to the district of the program's expansion.

Since 2015, Bartlesville Public Schools has been expanding its STEM programs since 2015. Several high school STEM courses and all of the middle school STEM courses use national curricula from Project Lead the Way. Both of Bartlesville's middle schools were named Distinguished Schools in the program. They were the only public schools in Oklahoma to receive that honor.

The Foundation raised $85,000 last school year by way of a Challenge Grant, allowing the district to extend its STEM curriculum from the secondary schools to each of its elementary schools.

This school year it raised $55,000 in grants from various local foundations and $60,000 in donations from local companies and individuals to fund another wave of modules and related technology for the schools.