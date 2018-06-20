Posted: Jun 20, 2018 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 1:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

After a fire in Nowata broke out this morning, reports came in of two firefighters who were taken for medical treatment.

Linda Whickham, the mother of one of the firefighters, says that her son was banged up, but was released from the hospital.

Whickham says that she is thankful that her son was wearing all of his gear, including his helmet.

There has not been a found cause of the fire at this time.