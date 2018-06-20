Posted: Jun 20, 2018 2:50 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 4:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after allegedly punching her mother in the face. Tiffany Hill made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a charge a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery for an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim, Hill’s mother claims that Hill’s husband was getting up her in face and cussing at her. The victim claims to have pushed the man back because they were chest to chest. This caused an outburst from Hill who was upset that the victim was touching her husband.

The victim claims that Hill ran up and punched her in the mouth two times. She then pushed Hill away but claims to have never struck her. Officers observed dried blood around the victim’s mouth.

Hill stated that the victim spat on her husband during the verbal altercation. She admitted to pushing the alleged victim but never admitted to punching her. Hill had a cut on her left pinky finger that she claims came from a puppy.

Bond for Hill was set at $500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Her next scheduled court appearance is set for July 27.