Posted: Jun 22, 2018 10:34 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2018 10:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Early voting continues at your county election board office. As of mid-morning on Friday, more than 800 ballots had been processed. Most people voting will mark two ballots -- one for the non-partisan District Court Judges and the medical marijuana question, and another for their party primary.

Early voting continues until 6 Friday and again on Saturday 9 to 2. Osage County voters have a choice of two locations -- the county election board office in Pawhuska or at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 to 7.

We will report the vote totals after the polls close on Tuesday. We will report the statewide totals and we will break down the vote for you with reports from the election board offices in Washington, Osage, and Nowata Counties.