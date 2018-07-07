Posted: Jul 07, 2018 3:32 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2018 3:32 AM

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford has released a video to recap the Senate’s accomplishments in the first six months of 2018. During the video, Lankford highlights the growing economy, increased wages, passing the historic tax reform bill, reforming Dodd-Frank regulations to reduce the burden on community and small banks. The video upate also notes the passing the VA Mission Act, passing the Right to Try bill, fighting to combat the opioid epidemic, stopping sex trafficking and human trafficking, push to complete the budget process on time, and confirming a record number of judicial nominations.

