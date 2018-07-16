Posted: Jul 16, 2018 3:18 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2018 3:18 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

42 year-old Jeremiah Chad Sandberg of Bartlesville is charged with shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine. According to a court affidavit, an officer was called to Bartlesville's Wal-Mart on Saturday afternoon regarding someone shoplifting a pair of headphones.

The officer spoke with Sandberg outside the store. Sandberg said he didn't steal anything. The officer saw a rubber lighter leash hanging out of the man's pants. He pulled the lighter out and saw some brown paper stuffed in the end of the lighter leash. It hid a plastic bag containing a white substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Prior to putting Sandberg in the police car the officer searched him and found a set of new in-ear headphones hidden in the man's hat. He admitted taking them from Wal-Mart.

Sandberg's bond was set at a thousand dollars.