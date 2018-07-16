News


Shoplifting and Meth Charges Against Sandberg

Charlie Taraboletti
42 year-old Jeremiah Chad Sandberg of Bartlesville is charged with shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.  According to a court affidavit, an officer was called to Bartlesville's Wal-Mart on Saturday afternoon regarding someone shoplifting a pair of headphones.  
 
The officer spoke with Sandberg outside the store.  Sandberg said he didn't steal anything.  The officer saw a rubber lighter leash hanging out of the man's pants. He pulled the lighter out and saw some brown paper stuffed in the end of the lighter leash.   It hid a plastic bag containing a white substance consistent with methamphetamine.  
 
Prior to putting Sandberg in the police car the officer searched him and found a set of new in-ear headphones hidden in the man's hat.  He admitted taking them from Wal-Mart.
 
Sandberg's bond was set at a thousand dollars.

