Posted: Aug 14, 2018 7:54 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2018 12:10 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Planned work on Highway 75 in Bartlesville has been postponed because of anticipated weather in the area.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced late on Monday that the short-term ramp closures on the northbound US-75 off-ramp to westbound US-60 in Bartlesville are cancelled for Tuesday.

The work is done by ODOT – not the City of Bartlesville.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey talks about the planned timeline of the job.

Once the construction begins, it will cause intermittent closures of ramps between Highway 75 and Highway 60.

The work planned for Highway 75 is one of a few projects ongoing in Bartlesville construction-wise. Tuxedo is still being worked on to the west of Highway 75. There is also planned construction on Johnstone in between 14th and 17th street.