Posted: Sep 20, 2018 3:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

At least one person is dead as a result of a car vs. motorcycle accident Wednesday night in Bartlesville. Captain Jay Hastings reports the accident occurred at the intersection of Frank Phillips and Silverlake. Details will be released after the police investigation is complete and next of kin have been notified.