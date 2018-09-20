Posted: Sep 20, 2018 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2018 2:01 PM

Bluestem Medical Foundation will host Glitz Blitz, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club. The foundation, which supports the mission of Jane Phillips Medical Center, hosts the annual fundraiser for the hospital’s continuing staff education and training program.

Director of Operations Brian Lawrence says Jane Phillips want to continue to provide the growing the services at the hospital.

Glitz Blitz will feature an evening of football fun. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite football team colors. Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, contact the Bluestem Foundation office at 918-331-1431 or email Ladona Harrison.



Jane Phillips Medical Center has benefited from the proceeds of the Glitz events for over a quarter century. The event has helped fund training and educational opportunities for associates, allowing them to maintain and increase their high level of patient care skills.