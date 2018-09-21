Posted: Sep 21, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2018 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The 4th annual Cops and Rodders Car Show sponsored by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reserve program is October 6th at 611 SW Adams Blvd.

This year, in addition to raising money for their Christmas and Thanksgiving programs, they have decided to help Lt. Fouts of the Bartlesville Police Department and his family. 50-percent of the concession proceeds raised at this event will go to the Fouts family to assist with Lt. Fouts' ongoing fight towards his recent medical diagnosis.

Bring your family out for hamburgers and hot dogs, check out some great cars with some great people and help one of our own.

(Photo credit: The Bartlesville Police Department)