Posted: Oct 12, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2018 1:45 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A five-vehicle crash near Caney leaves one dead and sends three others to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck occurred in the east bound lanes of U-S 166 when a 17-year-old driver went left of center and struck the second vehicle head-on. A third vehicle struck the juvenile's vehicle. The fourth vehicle then tried to avoid striking that car, but struck the juvenile's vehicle and then the fifth vehicle that was stopped on the westbound shoulder.

The 17-year-old, 76-year-old Linda Coots, and 81-year-old Geraldine Wilson Jay were transported for medical treatment. 79-year-old Edgar Coots died from injuries sustained in the crash.