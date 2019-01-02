Posted: Jan 02, 2019 4:52 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2019 4:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Despite not playing in over two weeks, the Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball team showed no signs of letting up Wednesday afternoon, as their record stays a perfect 16-0.

The boys got a 68-62 victory and Joshua Wilchombe led the way, scoring 16 points and adding 16 rebounds. Elbert Lawrence and KJ Malveau each had 13 points. This was only the fifth game that hadn’t been decided by double figures.

The girls improved to 9-6 after getting an impressive 77-46 victory. Danae Goodwin had 15 points and Ashley Cook added 14. Lauren Richter had 10 rebounds.

Up next for Oklahoma Wesleyan is a home game against Ottawa, Ks. this Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.