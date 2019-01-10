Posted: Jan 10, 2019 4:56 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2019 4:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Bond has been set for the four men who were arrested in Pawhuska yesterday for hauling up to 24,000 pounds of marijuana in an 18-wheeler from Kentucky to Colorado.

David Melvin Dirksen, Andrew Ross, Tadesse Degefu Deneke and Farah Warsame saw their bond set at $40,000.

The 18-wheeler was pulled over just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning after failing to stop at the four-way stop on the south end of town in Pawhuska. When the two officers approached the truck, they noticed the odor of marijuana.

The two men in the truck claimed they were hauling industrial hemp from Kentucky to Colorado, but after looking at the bill of lading, which is similar to a receipt, the officers felt something wasn't right. According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, it is only legal for subjects to transport marijuana in the state of Oklahoma if they have an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Medical Marijuana License. Neither person in the truck had such a license.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Thursday afternoon that they are still waiting to confirm that the substance is in fact marijuana.

Dirksen, one of the four men arrested, is an employee at Veteran HempCo based out of Denver.

