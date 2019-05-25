Posted: May 25, 2019 11:47 AMUpdated: May 25, 2019 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

When it comes to State Highways, Nowata County continues to see major issues.

According to Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers, State Highway 169 between Watova and Talala has closed due to flooding. The only way out of the County is west on US-60 towards Bartlesville or north toward the City of Coffeyville.

Summers compared this to the 1986 floods in the City of Bartleville. Flood waters are projected to rise in Bartlesville with the Caney River and in Coffeyville because of the release of water from the Fall River, Toronto and Elk City Reservoir.

In 1986, Summers said that helicopters were used to bring medical assistance to those impacted by flood waters. She said that she does not know if that would be available in Nowata County's current situation, but if Coffeyville floods, she said they may have to explore the possibility.

Plans to set up a Red Cross Shelter in the City of Nowata are being worked out. Summers said they normally use the Fairgrounds but those are being occupied for the time being. Nothing is set in stone but they may use the Senior Center in Nowata.

Several people have been reported to be stranded in Nowata County and Summers said they continue to make rescues as a result.

Areas east of US-169 are impacted by the high water of the Verdigris River near Lenapah is where the water rescues are being performed. River levels peaked at 36.7-feet Thursday. They are predicted to rise to that level again next Wednesday.

Flooding near Big Creek is causing problems for County residents also.

In these trying times in the County, Summers asks that you please stop and help your neighbor. "Take care of each other," she said.

Also closed in Nowata County is SH-10 east of US-169 near Lenapah. SH-28 remains closed between US-60 and US-169.

