Posted: May 28, 2019 7:01 AMUpdated: May 28, 2019 7:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Verdigris River near the City of Coffeyville is slowly starting to recede.

Our own John Leonard gives us an update on how things are going up north. He said Coffeyville dodged a bullet as the water was projected to flow over the levee.

It got dangerously close as the river crested at 25.8-feet.

The National Guard and volunteers reinforced the levee with sand bags just in case.

Everything on the east side of Coffeyville is shut down as of Monday morning. Minor flooding has occured in the Independence area.

South 10th Street can be used until you get to College Avenue by Independence Community College. Flooding is being experienced on South 10th in Independence. You can access Independence better on 17th Street.

Back over in Coffeyville, as you come in on 166, you may not be able to get through because the exit ramp is under water. You can turn north on 169, go 3 miles to County Road 2250 to head south.

The current Verdigris River level is 25.2-feet. We will have more from Coffeyville later in the day.