Max Gross

An arrest has been made in alleged arson incident that killed a Dewey woman in November. Michael Walker Sr. was charged with murder in the first degree and arson in the first degree during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation claim that 59-year-old Katherine Lowery died from smoke inhalation when a structure located at 501 North Cherokee Avenue in Dewey caught fire. The incident in question occurred on November 6.

According to an affidavit, the victim lived at a residence owned by a woman who was in a dating relationship with Walker. The woman and Walker had been arguing throughout the day. She believed that Walker had taken her purse. She also noted that tire of Lowery’s vehicle was slashed. A short time later the house was on fire with Lowery inside. Witnesses advised that Walker had previously threatened to burn the house down.

Walker had previously been convicted for an arson incident that occurred in Bartlesville in 2016. Walker also has a pending case in which it is alleged that he set fire to a residence on the 1300 block of Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville on December 30, 2018, weeks after allegedly setting the fire in Dewey. Walker also sent text messages threatening to kill the occupant of the house.

Bond was set at $500,000. Walker is set to appear next on the felony status docket on July 12.

