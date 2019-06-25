Posted: Jun 25, 2019 7:53 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 7:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Another police involved shooting occurred in Bartlesville Tuesday afternoon.

A Bartlesville Police Officer driving a marked police vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2003 PT Cruiser driven by 25-year-old Jamal Jones. Police Chief Tracy Roles said the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for minor traffic violations.

The minor violations were for defective equipment and speeding. Jones was reported to have failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit began in the area of Seminole and Cudahy in Bartlesville. The pursuit continued north of Bartlesville.

Jones was clocked for speeding anywhere from 40 to 75 miles per hour. The chase ended north of Dewey on County road 1300 just west of Highway 75.

Jones then exited the vehicle and began to run on foot. As officers pursued Jones on foot, he allegedly produced a handgun from his waistband area, and began to turn toward the pursuing officer.

A single officer fired his service weapon at Jones who was not hit. However Jones did surrender to officers. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Chief Roles said he is grateful no one got hurt in a bad situation.

The Police Chief confirmed that the officer that fired his weapon will be put on administrative leave, which is standard when there is a police involved shooting. This is the second police involved shooting in June.

Three officers in total have been placed on administrative leave as a result. You can find the story on the Saturday, June 3rd police involved shooting that lead to the death of an Oologah man here.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested and arrived to the scene to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.