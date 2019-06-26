Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

FEMA has been approved to begin assisting with cleanup efforts in Osage County, but because Governor Kevin Stitt hasn't signed a public assistance declaration, the only thing FEMA has been able to help with thus far is individuals on a one-on-one basis.

This means bridges, roads and other infrastructure needs have yet to be looked at. Osage county residents have already began getting help, though.

Roberts believes the reason Osage county doesn't have the declaration yet is because there are several other counties who haven't yet completed their individual assessments. Roberts says the Governor will likely give the declaration to all of the counties once that is completed.

Over the weekend, parts of Osage County got up to two and a half inches of rain. While the ground was still very saturated, Roberts said the rain didn't cause much damage.

In the coming days, FEMA is going to set up declaration recovery centers in Hominy and Avant. Residents are welcome to come check in on the status of their FEMA reports or see why they might have been denied assistance.