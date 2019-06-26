Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

25-year-old Jamal Jones was arrested after a police involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. He appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse as a result on Wednesday.

Jones allegedly led Bartlesville law enforcement in a hot pursuit after failing to yield to an officer for minor traffic violations. Things ended north of Dewey on County road 1300 just west of Highway 75.

Officers then pursued Jones on foot and he allegedly produced a handgun from his waistband area. A single officer fired his service weapon at Jones as he began turning towards police. No one was harmed in the incident.

Four charges were presented to Jones on Wednesday. Three of the charges were felonies.

The three felony charges include: felony possession of firearm after former felony conviction, felony attempting to elude police officer and felony pointing firearm. He also was presented with a misdemeanor driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked charge.

Court documents also show that Jones pleaded guilty to feloniously pointing a firearm in 2016. They also show that he faced a resisting charge in 2015.

Jones saw his bond set at $100,000 and he is to appear in court again on Friday, July 12th.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles confirmed that the officer that fired his weapon will be put on administrative leave, which is standard when there is a police involved shooting. This is the second police involved shooting in June.

Three officers in total have been placed on administrative leave as a result. You can find the story on the Saturday, June 3rd police involved shooting that lead to the death of an Oologah man here.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested and arrived to the scene to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.