Posted: Jul 01, 2019 4:55 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 5:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Parsons Foundation awarded a $60,000 grant to the City of Bartlesville for the Tower Center at Unity Square project Monday.

City Manager Mike Bailey said by awarding this funding, the Foundation has helped to ensure that this project will fulfill the vision of the Tower Green Design Committee, the Bartlesville City Council and the citizens of Bartlesville. He said the City is beyond grateful and that they offer their sincere thanks to the members of the Parsons Foundation Committee.

A campaign to accept donations for other additions to the space will be announced soon. Last week the Lyon Foundation gave the City of Bartlesville a $250,000 grant for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

$310,000 has now been provided to facility portions of the project that may not have been met otherwise.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held March 6, 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations. Silas Street in that area has been closed to facilitate the project.

The project will include:

• A large multi-functional open lawn area on the west end of the space surrounded

by trees and natural landscaped areas

• A performance stage in the center of the space and an immediate lawn area to

accommodate more than 400 people

• A centralized location for food truck service

• A centralized location for future interactive fountains and/or a public art feature

• A more formal lawn area on the east end of the space adjacent to the BCC that

retains and repairs the existing fountain

• Natural rock, boulders and native grasses throughout the space

• Restrooms and storage facility