Posted: Jul 01, 2019 6:46 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 7:29 PM

Max Gross

Slight modifications were made to the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The Bartlesville City Council went over several changes that needed to be made to the design in order to meet the budget for the project.

Scott Ambler with Ambler Architects outlined that some of the lighting, concrete work and plant material will be reduced. Ambler went on to say that most of the project will remain as planned.

The council had budgeted $1.59 million for the construction of the project. The bids ultimately came in at $1.91 million when they came in on May 17. The council reduced the cost of bids for the stage canopy and restrooms. The council also plans to rebid the lighting and electrical processes. With bid reductions, the new construction cost is under budget at $1.57 million.

Those numbers do include several grants that can be applied to the project. The Lyon Foundation will produce $250,000 and the Arvest Foundation will add $10,000. This budget does not include a $60,000 grant from the Parson Foundation that was announced Monday prior to the meeting.