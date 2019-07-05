Posted: Jul 05, 2019 12:51 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Three fatality accidents have occurred in the last month on Highway 60 between Bartlesville and Nowata.

Two of the accidents happened in Nowata County. The latest accident that occurred last Monday took place in Washington County.

There is growing concern about how safe Highway 60 is, and Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland believes there is a plan in place to make travel on the roadway safer. He said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the State of Oklahoma has tentative plans to turn the rest of the highway into a two way highway with improved, paved shoulders.

The shoulders would be 10-feet in width. This has already be done along Highway 60 in Nowata County. The road improvements extend almost the entire length to the City of Nowata.

While the State of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation work out those plans, Undersheriff Copeland urges you to use other safety precautions on the road. He said that includes limiting distractions (i.e. phones, loud music, rowdy passengers) and obeying speed limit signs. You are also encouraged to be road aware no matter where you are driving.

The latest accident took place this past week in Washington County killed an 80-year-old man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed on Thursday that the accident ended in suicide. For the full report, click here.

(Pictured left: Nowata County Sheriff’s Office blocks on traffic after fatality accident on June 4th; Right: Traffic backed up after fatality accident on June 15th)