Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern will host a field hearing on the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access.

Chairman Andy Kim from New Jersey will also be in attendance. They will talk about “How Regulations Stifle Small Business Growth.”

Despite a growing economy, Rep. Hern said America’s small businesses continue to face challenges complying with federal regulations. Regulatory burdens constrain small business job creation and business expansion.

This hearing aims to highlight how federal rules and regulations are impacting Oklahoma’s small businesses. It will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The hearing will take place at OSU-Tulsa in the North Hall Conference Center Room 150 located at 700. N Greenwood Ave. in Tulsa.