Posted: Aug 02, 2019 10:19 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 10:38 AM

Max Gross

A jury trial still remains likely for three men accused in the August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl. Counsel for all three co-defendants made an appearance for a motions hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Several motions were filed by the state in regards to Terry Donaldson Jr., who is being charged with first degree murder. Defense attorney Travis Smith wanted to possibly file a motion to sever Donaldson from the other co-defendants. They are set to be tried together as of right now. The defense has yet to receive DNA reports as well. Donaldson will appear next on August 23 at 9 a.m. for a new motions hearing prior to the trial date.

Mark Kane, who represents Thomas Alexander, said that he was close to reaching a plea deal with the state but is not willing to wave a jury trial yet. Alexander is being charged with second degree murder. Nothing was said in regards to Tyler Thomison who is facing similar charges. Both will appear again for a motion hearing prior to a trial on August 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Even though Friday was the motions cutoff it is still possible for a plea deal to be reached.