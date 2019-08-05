Posted: Aug 05, 2019 3:35 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at Dewey City Hall to discuss a number of items.

The council will consider approving an inter-agency agreement between the Dewey Police Department and the Dewey School District for the 2019-2020 fiscal school year. This would allow for the school to have a school resource officer.

There will be a vote to approve a resolution dealing with a speed limit modification in school zones. This is a change that is being made by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

There will be discussion regarding possibly amending a city ordinance regarding chickens or laying hens in single-family residential areas. Budgetary items will also be discussed.

The meeting begins at 7 o' clock this evening for those interested in attending.